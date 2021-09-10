‘A Dog’s Journey’ and ‘Finding Carter’ Actress Kathryn Prescott in ICU With Multiple Injuries

English actress Kathryn Prescott, known for her roles in A Dog’s Journey and Finding Carter, has been hospitalized, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The 30-year-old actress was hit by a concrete mixer truck during the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the intersection of Bergen Ave. and Vanderbilt Ave. in Brooklyn. She was struck as the truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Vanderbilt Ave. and suffered injuries to both legs, both arms and a potential head injury. EMS transported the actress, who was conscious and alert at the time, to Methodist Hospital.

News that the former Skins star had been in an accident was first shared by her twin sister, Megan Prescott, in an Instagram post and story on Thursday. “I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening,” she wrote. “My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.”

Megan Prescott confirmed that her sister had multiple injuries and was in the ICU, though doctors are “hopeful” she will make a full recovery. “After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand,” Megan Prescott continued. “She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

Megan Prescott said she was sharing the news of her sister’s accident to social media in hopes of getting assistance with travel into the U.S. Megan Prescott, who said she is “double vaccinated” and had a “PCR test yesterday,” is ready to “fly at the drop of the hat” to help her sister, but according to the post, the U.S. Embassy denied her request for an exemption from current travel restrictions.

“I applied to the U.S. Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-U.S. citizens into the U.S. and was denied earlier today and I am devastated,” she wrote.

Currently, travel from the U.K. to the U.S. is restricted to only U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, with a few exceptions, including spouses and certain family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents and foreign diplomats carrying specific visas.

“She is alone in New York with no family members. I need help getting to New York to support her recovery,” Megan Prescott said. “I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

“I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn Prescott’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible,” she added.