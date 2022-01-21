‘A Dog’s Journey’ Actress Kathryn Prescott Shares Health Update After Being Hit by Truck in New York

Four months after Finding Carter star Kathryn Prescott was hit by a concrete mixer truck in New York City, she is sharing an update on her health and thanking those who have supported her through her recovery.

In an Instagram post, the A Dog’s Journey actress, who was hit on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn and admitted to the ICU after sustaining injuries to her legs, arms, head and more, praised “all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai.”

In her lengthy post, she also took a moment to recognize her family, friends, hospital roommate and her sister, Megan Prescott, who first shared the news of her accident and the complex surgery that followed in her own Instagram post. At the time, Megan wrote that Kathryn “narrowly avoided paralysis,” before sharing that doctors were “hopeful” the Finding Carter actress would make a full recovery.

“Thank you to my sister for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban,” the Skins star wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Thank you to all of my friends for being there, without hesitation, and for sending your mums, friends and sisters when you couldn’t. Thank you to my hospital roommate for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn’t much to laugh about. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped in every and any way they could. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

In her first public statement since the accident, Kathryn also shared a story of a woman who was there at the time she was being transported to the hospital by emergency responders. The actress said that the woman provided her with a rock that become a metaphorical source of support.

“An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which features an image of the rock. “She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck. When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist. I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing.”

She added, “Thank you to that woman.”

Back in September, Megan Prescott revealed that her reason for going public about what happened to Kathryn was, in part, to get help with traveling to the U.S., an effort complicated at the time but COVID-19 travel restrictions.