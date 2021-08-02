Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer, Will Undergo Surgery

Kathy Griffin revealed Monday morning that she has lung cancer and will undergo surgery.

The comic-actress said she has never smoked, but nonetheless, half of one lung will be removed.

“Doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” the 60-year-old Griffin said in a lengthy message posted to Twitter. She added that if all goes well, she will not require chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” wrote Griffin.

Noting that the past four years have been difficult for her, such as the firestorm she faced in 2017 after posing for an infamous picture with a fake, but graphic severed head of then-President Donald Trump, the comic-actress she said would be back as soon as she could to entertain her fans once again. “I’m going to be just fine,” she added.

Griffin ended her message by stating that she has been fully vaccinated against COIVD-19, adding, “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date with your medical checkups. It’ll save your life.”