Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The petition was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by Reeves’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart against a 38-year-old man. The defendant has allegedly stalked, harassed and trespassed on the actor’s property, making repeated uninvited appearances to Reeves’ home, according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The order describes the individual as a transient stranger with no permanent residence, but who has “engaged in an ongoing course of alarming and harassing/threatening conduct” going back to November 2022. The petition, which was filed on behalf of Reeves and also protects his partner, notes that the actor has suffered substantial distress since the stalking and harassment began.

An investigation into the individual found that they had made at least six “unwanted appearances” at Reeves’ Los Angeles County home between November of last year and January 2023. While there have been no previous court cases involving Reeves and his alleged stalker, the individual has a previous criminal history spanning 20 years.

That includes convictions related to assault, drug possession and larceny, as well as resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Rhode Island. Additional charges in an ongoing 2022 case unrelated to Reeves include breaking and entering with felonious intent and possessing burglary tools.

In early November, the individual made back-to-back appearances at Reeves’ home. During his initial appearance, they attempted to gain entry into the home before being found asleep in the actor’s backyard. The next day, around 12 hours later, he returned, leaving a “suspicious and alarming backpack on Mr. Reeves’ property” containing several items including a “bizarre” note and a DNA testing kit, which the individual allegedly intended to use to prove they and the actor are related. In January, they returned to Reeves’ property multiple times, and at one point scaled a fence to access his home.

Prior to the trespassing, the petition also provided documentation of several Facebook posts written by the alleged stalker dating back to August 2022. While all the posts are described in the petition as incoherent, one, in particular, sees the individual calling themselves Jasper Keith Reeves. Another claims they would sign their rights over to the actor and only he would “be in charge” of them.

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the individual by the LAPD, who recommended Reeves seek the civil harassment restraining order.