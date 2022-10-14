Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Natasha Lyonne Honored at 2022 Ghetto Film School Benefit

Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Natasha Lyonne were honored on Wednesday night at the Ghetto Film School’s annual fall benefit in Los Angeles.

The event honored the three actors for their dedication to the program and their overall contributions to the entertainment industry. It raised funds to help GFS continue its work identifying, teaching and championing the next generation of storytellers.

“I’m so grateful for the acknowledgment tonight, mainly because everything that Ghetto Film School stands for is exactly what I stand for,” Palmer said. “Growing up in Illinois, with two parents that loved the entertainment industry and left it behind — they put that love in me and their belief that I could do all of the things I’m doing today. It is my sincere hope to be able to pay that passion forward and help other young kids who maybe don’t know the path.”

Christian Bale, David O. Russell, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rooney Mara, Chloé Zhao, Joaquin Phoenix and Carlos López Estrada, among other high-profile individuals, attended the benefit, which was held at the home of Veronica and Brian Grazer.

“It’s been my experience that by consistently putting a diverse team in front of and behind the camera, the work only gets better,” Lyonne said of her honor. “This award and being a part of this community of change really means so much to me. I’m so proud to be honored by Ghetto Film School.”

Last year’s GFS fall benefit raised $1.4 million for the program, which was enough to cover its entire three-year Fellowship Program and provided college prep services for more than 40 students.

“I got so lucky to meet all of the students and alumni earlier, and it’s really wonderful to see you all,” Yeun said on Wednesday. “I see that glimmer in your eye. I see you wanting to say what you want to say, your truth. And I encourage you — don’t abandon your story, don’t abandon yourselves, don’t abandon each other. It’s a beautiful world we can create.”