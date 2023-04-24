Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Speak Out on Drag Bans in TikTok Video

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are calling out recent anti-LGBTQ laws that have been passed in several states across the nation.

The actor shared a video to his TikTok Sunday, which has garnered more than 2.5 million views, of him and his wife Sedgwick dancing to Taylor Swift’s song “Karma,” followed with a caption, “Drag bans are bad karma.”

The couple was also wearing matching shirts that read, “Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

The video’s caption went on to call on viewers and fans for support. “Drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help,” it said. “Tap the link in my bio to shop the #SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift.”

@kevinbacon Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Tap the link in my bio to shop the #SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift. #DragIsARight ♬ Karma – Taylor Swift

The Closer actress and Hollow Man actor aren’t the first Hollywood notables to weigh in on the discussion. In March, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and other artists participated in a benefit concert in Nashville to support Tennessee-based LGBTQ organizations amid recent bills passed in the state.

“Art & community are, and have always been, oppression’s medicine,” Morris wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let’s show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail.”

After Tennessee became the first state to pass a law that restricts drag queens from performing in public, at least fourteen other states have also introduced anti-drag bills. This year, Tennessee also passed a controversial law that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors.

RuPaul, the face of the Drag Race franchise, Cyndi Lauper and Melissa McCarthy are among other stars who have previously taken to social media in protest.