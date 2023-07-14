Kevin Spacey Says “I Was Promiscuous” and “Definitely Misread” Signs From One Complainant in London Trial

Kevin Spacey told a London trial on alleged sexual misconduct on Friday that he “definitely misread” the signs of one of the complainants.

During his cross-examination, the BBC reported that he was asked if he might have ignored signs from people he interacted with. Spacey replied that he “definitely misread” the signs of one of the complainants, adding: “And I accept that.”

Spacey also told the London court that he had consensual agreements with two of the others, according to the BBC.

Asked by the prosecution if he gets a thrill from taking sexual risks and one night stands, Spacey responded that he has been “very open at times that I was promiscuous,” adding: “It doesn’t make me a bad person.”

The prosecution then wanted to know if he found it easy to pick up people because of his celebrity status. Spacey replied that he found it harder to trust people “because of who I was,” the BBC quoted him as saying. “I’m sure if I wanted to I could have had sex with people all the time.”

Spacey had taken the stand for the first time on Thursday, fighting back tears as he testified how sexual assault allegations changed his career.

“My world exploded,” Spacey said on Thursday. “There was a rush to judgment and before the first question was asked or answered I lost my job, I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days.” The emotional testimony came toward the end of his nearly three hours in the witness box, in what could be the most consequential speaking part of his life. He denied sexually assaulting three men and chalked up crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as having been a “clumsy pass.” The allegations that sent Spacey’s stellar film and stage career into a spiral came in 2017 as the #metoo movement gained momentum in the U.S.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew has called Spacey a “sexual bully” who “delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable.”

The four alleged victims, who didn’t know each other, independently described disturbing encounters that escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive fondling. One man who called Spacey a “vile sexual predator” said he passed out or fell asleep on the actor’s London sofa and woke up to find him performing oral sex.