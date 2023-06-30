Kevin Spacey has been labeled an “extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards” but also a “sexual bully,” a “man who sexually assaults other men,” and someone who “it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable,” by the prosecutor in her opening remarks at the two-time Oscar winner’s criminal trial in London.

Speaking at Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning and with Spacey sitting in the dock, Christine Agnew KC acknowledged to the 14-strong jury that they may well feel “starstruck or overwhelmed” about being involved in such a case with high-profile defendant, but urged them to “stay grounded.”

Spacey, 63, faces 12 charges from four different men, all dating between 2001 and 2013 — a period when he was living and working in London — and including seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Most relate to the time where He has denied them all.

Agnew said that the four men — who were all in their 20s or 30s when the assaults were alleged to have taken place — did not know each other, but all had the “misfortune” of coming into contact with Spacey.

“None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey Fowler in a sexual way but he doesn’t seem to have cared very much for their feelings. He did what he wanted to do for his own personal sexual gratification.”

Before going into extremely explicit detail about the numerous accusations from the four men, Agnew said that Spacey’s preferred method of assault was to “aggressively grab other men in the crotch.”

The trial is the first in the U.K. faced by Spacey since accusations of sexual assault first broke in 2017. He could face a prison sentence if found guilty.

Earlier this month, speaking to the German ZEITmagazin, he said he anticipated working again almost immediately were he to be found not guilty in the U.K. trial. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey said. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”