Kevin Spacey Starts Giving Evidence in Sexual Offenses Trial in London

Kevin Spacey started giving evidence in his trial for alleged sexual offenses in London on Thursday. After nearly two weeks of accusations about his behavior from a number of men, it was the actor’s turn to defend himself in front of the jurors.

In the Southwark Crown Court, he started off by swearing in a clear and loud voice to tell the “full truth and nothing but the truth” in what could be the most consequential speaking part of his life.

Spacey began by discussing how he got involved in the theater, joking that his mother would say he began acting the moment he emerged from the womb. The testimony provided some light history on his life before delving into the serious matter before the court.

Prosecutors rested their sexual assault case against Spacey in a London courtroom Wednesday after four men testified in the past two weeks that the Oscar winner preyed on them.

Prosecutors read jurors statements Spacey gave investigators denying that he aggressively grabbed three men by the crotch and performed a nonconsensual sex act on a fourth.

The stakes are high, with Spacey facing a possible prison term if convicted.

The 63-year-old American actor has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The allegations date from 2001 to 2013 when Spacey was working at the Old Vic Theatre.

More to come.