Kevin Spacey’s U.K. Criminal Trial Over Multiple Sexual Assault Charges Begins

Kevin Spacey’s long-awaited criminal trial in the U.K. over multiple sexual assault allegations has begun.

The trial — due to last four weeks — started on Wednesday morning U.K. time at London’s central Southwark Crown Court, where a jury of 12 is set to be sworn in by judge Mark Wall (a procedure expected to take several hours). Spacey arrived around 9 a.m., wearing a dark blue suit, white blue shirt and pink tie.

Spacey, 63, faces 12 charges from four different men, all dating between 2001 and 2013 and including seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Many of the allegations relate to the period where he was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre, a position he held between 2004 and 2015. He has denied them all — five charges at a hearing in London’s Old Bailey in July 2022, when the trial date was set, and a further seven in a video hearing in January 2023.

The trial is the first in the U.K. faced by the two-time Oscar winner since accusations of sexual assault first broke in 2017. It also marks almost 12 months to the day since Spacey first took the stand at Westminster Crown Crown on June 16, 2022 to have the initial five allegations read out to him. It was there where his defense counsel Patrick Gibbs KC successfully argued that the actor should have unconditional bail, allowing him to move freely in and out of the U.K. (the prosecutor had pushed for him to have his passport taken away, stressing that given the severity of the sentence were he to be found guilty, it was “reasonably foreseeable that he would not return to the U.K.”).

Spacey’s career nosedived following the surfacing of the initial allegations almost six years ago in the wake of the MeToo movement. Following high-profile removals from both Netflix’s House of Cards and Ridley Scott’s All The Money in the World (where he was replaced as J. Paul Getty by Christopher Plummer in very costly reshoots), his roles have been few and far between, the projects he has been cast in lurking towards the lower end of the market. He shot the comedic thriller Peter Five Eight, recently picked up by SPI International and due for release in August, after the trial is expected to finish, while last year it was announced that he wouldn’t — as had been previously announced — star in the Hungarian-backed Genghis Khan drama 1242 – Gateway to the West.

Spacey could face a prison sentence if found guilty.

Earlier this month, speaking to the German ZEITmagazin, he said he anticipated working again almost immediately were he to be found not guilty in the U.K. trial. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey said. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”