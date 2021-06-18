Kim Cattrall Is Not Traveling to Space on Artemis-1 But She Did Go to NASA Space Camp

No, Kim Cattrall is not going to space but she came close a few years back.

Earlier this week, many people on Twitter seemed stumped by a surprise exchange between the Sex and the City star and NASA following a tweet posted on June 14 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announcing that when Artemis-1 rounds the moon later this year, it will be absent of astronauts. The lone passenger will be “a very important one” — a manikin. The post prompted a tongue-in-cheek reply from a fan account dedicated to Star Trek and The Orville that linked “manikin” to the 1987 comedy starring Cattrall opposite Andrew McCarthy about a department store mannequin that comes to life.

“Breaking news!” posted @startrekeire a day later. “Kim Cattrall has been chosen to fly aboard NASA’s Artemis-1 mission which flies around the moon later this year. Congrats Kim, wishing you good vibrations!” The amusing exchange could have been another LOL moment that quietly quickly if it weren’t for Cattrall who responded with an image of her in a NASA spacesuit, reporting for duty.

Kim Cattrall in space. Courtesy of Subject

Cattrall’s post caused many to jump to the conclusion that it was an official confirmation of an impending trip to outer space with several prominent Twitter influencers posting about it as breaking news. NASA continued the mannequin joke, responding to Cattrall’s image, “That’s one giant leap for manne-kind.”

The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that while Cattrall is not replacing the mannequin on Artemis-1, she has some of the skills required for an outer space adventure thanks to a trip to NASA’s Space Camp in 2013. Cattrall spent some time at U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama where she got comfortable in several official suits and building up her galaxy skills. Per the official website, “Space Camp is a one-of-a-kind experience” that has hosted trainees of all ages from the United States and 150 countries in programs that help teach “space and flight history, work together as teams, experience simulators, complete simulated space missions, and learn what it really means to be an astronaut.”

Back to Artemis-1: NASA is now calling the lone passenger a “moonikin” but only briefly as its now soliciting the general public to help settle on a permanent name from a roster of choices. Unfortunately, Cattrall is not on the final list.