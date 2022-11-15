Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

Rogen will present the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award to close friend and collaborator Charlize Theron. The award, which was established in honor of the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists.

Orji, meanwhile, will present the Equity in Entertainment Award to her friend and Insecure co-star, Issa Rae. The Equity in Entertainment award recognizes individuals who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, two-time Academy Award nominee Mulligan will introduce keynote speakers Kantor and Twohey, the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalists who authored the investigation into allegations of decades of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The pair will discuss the impact of their investigation and how it helped propel the viral #MeToo movement. Their reporting is now the subject of Universal Pictures’ new drama She Said, which will be released in U.S. theaters Nov. 18. Starring Mulligan as Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Kantor, She Said is directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Curtis, Kardashian, Monáe and Robbie will present $1 million in university scholarships to high school seniors from underserved communities across Los Angeles, all of whom have taken part in THR’s acclaimed Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program.

Curtis and Monáe will also present scholarships to Chapman University underwritten by The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada. This will mark the seventh year that The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has underwritten a full-ride scholarship to a graduate of the program. To date, Lorre’s foundation has provided more than $1.2 million in scholarships to the mentorship program. Robbie will present a scholarship to Chapman provided by Paramount Pictures.

Carey Mulligan Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images ; Alex J. Berliner/ABImages ; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Meanwhile, Best Buy is providing a full scholarship to Loyola Marymount University to a WIE Mentorship Program mentee. In addition, Best Buy and the WIE Mentorship Program are launching a partnership that will continue to expand the program.

As part of the partnership, mentees will have access to the Los Angeles Community Impact Hub, a network of Best Buy Teen Tech Centers that provide access to cutting-edge technology and career training opportunities within the creative economy. The hub will provide a pipeline of future mentees for the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program with Best Buy Teen Tech Center members being selected annually for the program.

“We’re honored to have such a special opportunity to hear the unique perspectives of so many brilliant and inspiring women at the annual Women in Entertainment gala,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re also incredibly grateful to Best Buy, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada, Paramount Pictures and Spotify for their contributions to THR’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program. Because of their support, so many young women will be able to achieve their dreams and help shape the future of both our industry and our world for the better.”

Added Andrea Wood, Best Buy VP social impact: “We‘re proud to work side by side with the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program to help youth unleash their full potential. Best Buy Teen Tech Centers have proven time and again the valuable role that a mentor plays in a young person’s life. This partnership is the perfect way to ensure those life-changing relationships are also creating meaningful opportunities in the creative economy for youth from disinvested communities.”

On behalf of Paramount Pictures, Robbie, star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film Babylon, will present one of this year’s WIE mentees with a four-year scholarship, provided by the studio to Chapman. This builds upon Paramount’s decades-long commitment to investing in education opportunities for students from underserved communities in the Los Angeles area and around the globe.

The gala, which is expected to be attended by 750 of the entertainment industry’s leading women, coincides with the release of THR’s much-anticipated annual Women in Entertainment issue of the magazine (arriving on newsstands Dec. 7), which highlights the Power 100, the leading female executives in entertainment.

Also in attendance will be nearly 40 young women representing the incoming and graduating cohorts of the WIE Mentorship Program, which is about to celebrate its 13th year. Each year, the program pairs 20 high school juniors with some of the top women in film and TV. Mentors have included Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan, Netflix Global TV head Bela Bajaria, and Disney General Entertainment Content chairman Dana Walden. More than 250 girls and 250 mentors have taken part in the program. Supported by more than $12 million that THR has raised in scholarships, mentees have gone on to top universities, including Harvard, UC Berkeley and Northwestern.

Lifetime, the founding sponsor of this event, has been a partner of the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program since its inception and is a major contributor to its general scholarship fund, ensuring that each mentee receives a $10,000 scholarship to their college of choice. This year, A+E Studios, the award-winning studio unit of Lifetime’s parent company, A+E Networks, has produced a short film highlighting the mentorship program to premiere at the event.

“Each year, we are inspired by the incredible young women and their hard work, dedication and immense drive to succeed,” said Amy Winter, EVP and head of Programming at Lifetime. “We are thrilled to continue to partner with The Hollywood Reporter and Big Brothers Big Sisters on this impactful mentorship program.” Added Tana Nugent Jamieson, evp creative affairs, A+E Studios, “It’s an honor for A+E Studios to capture the special bonds between the mentors and mentees and highlight how the program creates life-changing opportunities for so many bright young women, while leaving lasting impressions on the mentors too.”

“Supporting the creativity and growth of young women in the entertainment industry is one of the most impactful things we can do,” said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Ad Business Officer at Spotify. “We’ve been so fortunate to support The Hollywood Reporter’s mentorship program and provide a scholarship to an incredibly deserving young talent for four consecutive years. Through events like these, we are able to celebrate and amplify the voices of this next generation of women.”

The gala is sponsored by Best Buy, eOne, FIJI Water, SAG-AFTRA, SEE HER and Spotify and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University and College Access Partnership.