Kino Lorber Takes Cannes Camera d’Or Winner ‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell’ for North America (Exclusive)

Kino Lorber has snatched up North American rights to Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, the mesmerizing first feature from Vietnamese director Pham Thien An, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section in Cannes this year, where it won the Camera d’Or for best directorial debut.

The film fulfills the promise shown in Pham’s acclaimed shorts, including 2019 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight winner Stay Awake, Be Ready, which was the inspiration for Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell.

The film follows Thien (Le Phong Vu), a prodigal son will little direction in his life who, after his sister-in-law dies in a freak motorcycle accident, is tasked with delivering her body, and his five-year-old nephew Dao, who miraculously survived the crash, back to their countryside hometown. Thus begins a journey across the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, a journey back into Thien’s own past and a search for his long-missing older brother, Dao’s father. The road trip spurs Thien to question his faith and the purpose of his life.

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell will screen on the international festival circuit this fall after which Kino Lorber plans a theatrical and multi-platform release. The deal for Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell was negotiated by Kino Lorber Chairman and CEO Richard Lorber and Sebastien Chesneau for Cercamon, who are handling world sales for the title.

This is Kino Lorber’s second big buy out of Cannes this year, following Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, which won the festival’s Golden Eye honor for best documentary.

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell is a JK Film and Potocol production in co-production with Deuxième Ligne Films, Zorba Production, and Fasten Films. Jeremy Chua and Tran Van Thi produced, with Tran Van Thi as executive producer and co-producers including Marie Dubas, Ka Nguyen, Le Quynh Anh, Adria Monés, and Gabriel Kaplan.