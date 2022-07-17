Knott’s Berry Farm Closes Early Due to “Unruly Behavior”

Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Southern California shut down early on Saturday evening, with the company attributing the closure to “unruly behavior” and altercations between teenage guests.

The park, located in Buena Park, California, a city in Orange County, was trending on social media Saturday amid reports of the closure. The official Twitter account for Knott’s later posted a message addressing the issue.

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority,” the statement read. “On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

In a message shared to social media, the Buena Park Police Department said that “multiple fights in the park” were to blame for the shutdown. According to the message, a number of 911 callers reported hearing shots fired, but officers determined that no shooting had occurred. Nonetheless, police advised staying away from the area for the time being.

Knott’s Berry Farm planned to reopen as scheduled on Sunday, per its social media message.