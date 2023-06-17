Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s Expecting Baby With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is officially expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram Friday night to share a video of her holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert that reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant.” Kardashian is then seen in the clip jumping with excitement as the crowd cheers, and the drummer jumps off the stage to give her a hug.

Kardashian shares three other children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepfather to her daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The founder of Poosh and the drummer of the pop-punk band Blink-182 first started dating in early 2021. Later that year, they announced that they were engaged.

Then, in 2022, the duo held a trilogy of nuptials, including a “practice” marriage in Las Vegas in early April without a marriage license. The next month, Kravis got legally married during a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, surrounded by close friends and family, according to a report in People at the time.

At the end of May, the couple ended their wedding celebrations with a larger ceremony in Portofino, Italy. TMZ reported that the wedding was held at Castello Brown, a castle built in the Middle Ages overlooking the Gulf of Portofino.

Since the first season of her family’s Hulu series, Kardashian has been open about wanting to expand her family with Barker, even undergoing IVF treatment for a while. Last month, she said during an appearance on the Today show, “I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

