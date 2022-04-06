Kourtney Kardashian Confirms “Practice” Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got “practice” married in a Las Vegas chapel wedding ceremony over the weekend. After some speculation, the reality star confirmed on Wednesday that their post-Grammys nuptials are not legal, as they did not have a marriage license.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” The Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram, along with photos from the secret ceremony.

Adding, “Practice makes perfect.”

The couple are pictured at One Love Wedding Chapel, with an Elvis Presley officiant, which is where they went after Sunday’s 2022 Grammys, where Barker performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

Kardashian and Barker began making waves with their relationship in 2021, when they began posting with each other on social media, with a post from Barker of the two of them in Utah in April being one of the first few of pair together. Then, Kardashian posted a picture of Barker’s new tattoo of her name on his chest in April and tagged him in it, and the two have been a staple of each other’s social media ever since.

The pair made their first public appearance in September 2021 on the red carpet of MTV’s VMAs, during which Barker performed with Machine Gun Kelly, and a month later, the two were engaged.

In addition to serving as the drummer for band Blink-182 since 1998, Barker is also an in-demand rock music producer and songwriter.

Kardashian wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she served as a producer, in 2021, and is launching a new, upgraded series with her family on Hulu, called The Kardashians, with weekly episodes on April 14. The Kardashians description reads: “The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.”

Barker is set to appear on the reality series. In the first trailer, the pair are shown exploring their options to have children together.