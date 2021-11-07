Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott “Unaware of Any Fatalities” Until Astroworld Festival Ended

Kylie Jenner on Sunday said both she and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the Astroworld Festival ended on Friday

The reality TV star and mogul said the couple was “devastated” that at least eight people, including a 14-year-old, were killed in a chaotic crowd surge, which occurred at the Houston event.

In a message posted to Instagram, Jenner made “clear” that she and Scott were “unaware of any fatalities” until after the show had concluded, adding, “In no world would we have continued filming or performing.”

Video taken from the event shows people pleading for help amid the chaos as the concert kept going.

An estimated 50,000 people attended the Friday night event at NRG Park. The surge and then panic began shortly after 9 p.m., according to Houston officials.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday. “Over the next several days, several weeks — could be even longer — we’ll take an in-depth look at everything that took place, why it took place, what steps we can do moving forward to mitigate an incident of this kind from taking place at any other point in time.”

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” he wrote.