Lance Bass Reveals He Has Psoriatic Arthritis

Lance Bass was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis five years ago but he initially brushed off his symptoms, attributing them to being a dancer.

“It definitely started in my shoulders and then in my knees,” Bass tells People magazine. “And again, to me, that was just such a sign of dancer pain, so I just thought it was completely normal, totally ignoring the signs.”

But now he’s using his experience with the disease to help others recognize the symptoms. Bass tells People that he noticed patches of psoriasis on his scalp while dealing with joint pain.

“I had symptoms before, but you know, I kind of just dealt with it, not knowing exactly what it was,” he says, “I was a dancer my whole life, so I just kind of figured it was because of dancing.”

Working with biotechnology company Amgen, Bass and choreographer SJ Bleau created a “fun and educational dance” to help spread awareness of psoriatic arthritis.

“We wanted to make it very easy for people out there. Kids and adults alike can enjoy this dance — it’s our take on the ‘head, shoulders, knees, and toes,'” Bass explains of the “Double Take” campaign. “It’s a dance where you’ll recognize the signs and conditions through your nails, your knees, your hips, and your head, and we just want to make sure people take a double take. If you feel those symptoms, make sure you talk to your doctor about it.”