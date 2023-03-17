Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ Star, Dies at 60

Lance Reddick, the actor who broke out with a complex, powerful performance as Lt. Cedric Daniels in the seminal HBO show The Wire, has died. He was 60.

The actor’s body was discovered in his Studio City home on Friday, TMZ reported. Reddick’s publicist Mia Hansen told The Hollywood Reporter that he died “suddenly … from natural causes” Friday morning.

Reddick had recently been promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest installment of the Keanu Reeves franchise in which he played Charon, the hotel concierge at New York’s criminal underground hub, The Continental Hotel.

The actor was also known for his TV work on Fringe, Bosch and Lost. With a sonorous and memorable voice, Reddick also worked frequently as a voice actor on projects including The Vindicators, DuckTales, Rick and Morty and Castlevania.

Born in Maryland, Reddick originally studied at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York, where he received his bachelors degree, and years later landed at the Yale School of Drama.

Reddick was 39 when The Wire premiered in June 2002. He had a dozen credits under his belt, most notably the fellow HBO series Oz, but it was The Wire that would change the trajectory of his career. The drama from David Simon explored crime and corruption in Baltimore and is considered one of the greatest television shows of all time.

Reddick’s The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce wrote on Twitter: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class.”

During his busy career, Reddick was among the SAG-nominated ensemble of Regina King’s One Night in Miami and worked on Netflix’s Resident Evil series, Comedy Central’s Corporate and FX’s American Horror Story.

The actor’s death comes ahead of the release of the fourth John Wick, which arrives March 24. He has several other projects already completed, including the John Wick spinoff The Ballerina, and 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which arrives May 19. He had also completed work on the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Chris Gardner and Etan Vlessing contributed to this report.