Lance Reddick’s Wife Stephanie Reddick Remembers Him Following Death: “Taken From Us Far Too Soon”

Lance Reddick’s wife Stephanie Reddick is remembering her husband a day after his death.

The actor, known for his roles in several projects including John Wick, The Wire, Fringe, Bosch, Lost and the HBO series Oz, died “suddenly … from natural causes” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen told The Hollywood Reporter.

Stephanie took to social media Saturday to share a carousel of photos of the star on his Instagram account, writing, “Lance was taken from us far too soon.” The actor had recently been promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest film in the Keanu Reeves franchise, in which he plays hotel concierge Charon.

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day,” she continued in her post. “I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Lance also worked as a voice actor for a handful of projects, including The Vindicators, DuckTales, Rick and Morty and Castlevania, as well as voicing Commander Zavala in the Destiny game series.

“To the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you,” Stephanie added in the post’s caption. “Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Following the actor’s death, the John Wick team and many Hollywood notables, including Wendell Pierce, David Simon, Ben Stiller, Viola Davis and James Gunn, also took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

Stephanie said donations can be made in Lance’s honor to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.