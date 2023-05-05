Latino Film Institute Names Erika Sabel Flores, Sergio Monserrate to Key Posts

The Latino Film Institute has appointed Erika Sabel Flores and Sergio Monserrate to two key positions.

Flores has been named executive director of the group’s Youth Cinema Project, and Monserrate will be executive director of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. The festival’s 22nd edition is set for May 31-June 4.

“I am proud that the Latino Film Institute is helping create the next generation of leaders in Hollywood,” LFI chairman and founder Edward James Olmos said in a statement. “With the growth of our institute, LFI is finally at a place where we can uplift Erika and Sergio, so that they can in turn help us continue to uplift our community within the entertainment industry.”

Flores has worked with the Youth Cinema Project for the past five years. As executive director, she’ll oversee the film education program, which works with 14 school districts in California to integrate filmmaking in English and visual and performing arts curricula, and a newly created alumni program that’s focused on creating a pipeline between the Latino community and the industry.

“This organization has allowed me to do meaningful work that I am very proud of with an incredible team,” said Flores. “I am very grateful for the trust the board has placed in me and for their leadership and mentorship. I’m very excited for the future and all the work we will do as we continue to build infrastructure and pipelines for Latinos in entertainment.”

Monserrate began working with LALIFF as a volunteer in the early 2000s. Now as executive director, he’ll take charge of both the festival and its LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship, which focuses on Black and Indigenous Latino filmmakers. “I am honored and grateful to the board for this appointment,” he said. “I’m excited to uphold LFI’s commitment to amplifying Latino excellence in the industry.”