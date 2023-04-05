Laura Benanti Says She Suffered Miscarriage While Performing Onstage

Laura Benanti is opening up about her pregnancy loss.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Benanti revealed she had suffered a miscarriage during a recent performance.

“On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage,” she wrote alongside of a photo of her onstage. “I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before.”

Benanti continued to share that because it didn’t mark her first miscarriage, she was “not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy.” “It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband.” (In 2015, Benanti penned an essay for the Huffington Post in which she reflected on a previous miscarriage, referring to miscarriage as the “Voldemort of women’s issues.”)

“But this time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with,” she added.

She went on to thank the audience for their “grace” and for “lifting me out of my grief for that Holy hour.” She also thanked her band for holding her “unconditionally” in their hearts, as well as the crew “for working so hard to make me as comfortable as possible” and her “friends and fellow performers for rallying around me and so graciously accommodating my changing needs. Thank you to the extraordinary producers and their teams who could give a masterclass on how to handle a personal emergency with empathy and compassion.”

The Tony Award-winning actress also took a moment to remember the “little soul for choosing me as your home, even for a short time.” She continued, “Patrick and I are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls. One carried by me and one carried by an angel-on-earth.” Last year, Benanti had shared on Instagram that she and her husband welcomed their second daughter via surrogate.

After the loss, Benanti says that though she and her husband Patrick Brown are “heartbroken,” they will “move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before.”

Benanti explained that she decided to share her loss not as a means of gathering “sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss.”

“That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well,” she wrote to conclude her post.