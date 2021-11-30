Leah Newman, Daughter of WME Agent Robert Newman, Dies at 33

Leah Stephanie Newman, daughter of WME agent Robert Newman and a former Hollywood TV exec, has died. She was 33.

On Monday, Nov. 22, Newman gave birth to a daughter, Beatrice Violet. Two days later, on Nov. 24, Newman passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Her daughter will be raised by Newman’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman, a motion picture agent at WME.

“To know Leah was to love her. She was an extraordinarily loving, generous and kind person; her big heart overflowed with compassion for humanity. Leah loved to sew, cook, travel and spend time with her family and friends. Leah’s greatest dream was to become a mother,” a statement from Robert Newman and his family said on Tuesday.

Leah Newman was born on July 14, 1988, in south Florida and was raised in Beverly Hills. She worked for years in the entertainment industry, most recently at Harpo Entertainment, and later changed careers to become a speech-language pathologist working at both Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“We are most grateful for the many dear friends who have reached out to our family with gestures of support during this most painful time and for the amazing friends who have been such guiding lights in Leah’s life,” the Newman family added.

A memorial service is planned for Dec. 2. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made either to The March of Dimes or a trust fund to be established in Beatrice Violet’s name.