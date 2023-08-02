Leah Remini Hits Church of Scientology With Harassment and Defamation Lawsuit

Leah Remini has sued the Church of Scientology in a wide-ranging lawsuit that includes claims of harassment, stalking and defamation.

Remini, who broke with the organization in 2013 before becoming a outspoken critic, alleges in a suit filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that she has been “stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors” to intimidate and silence her. She points to a “series of retaliatory activities” against people and groups deemed an “enemy” of the church.

The complaint names church chairman David Miscavige.

More to come.