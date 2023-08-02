You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Leah Remini Hits Church of Scientology With Harassment and Defamation Lawsuit

The actress and outspoken critic of the Church of Scientology points to a "series of retaliatory activities" against people and groups deemed an "enemy" of the organization.

Leah Remini
Leah Remini Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Leah Remini has sued the Church of Scientology in a wide-ranging lawsuit that includes claims of harassment, stalking and defamation.

Remini, who broke with the organization in 2013 before becoming a outspoken critic, alleges in a suit filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that she has been “stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors” to intimidate and silence her. She points to a “series of retaliatory activities” against people and groups deemed an “enemy” of the church.

The complaint names church chairman David Miscavige.

More to come.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad