LeBron James Breaks All-Time NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James became the most prolific scorer in pro basketball history on Tuesday.

With his 38,388th career point, James, aka the King, became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Los Angeles Lakers forward set the record in front a home crowd — which included Laker legend Abdul-Jabbar sitting courtside. James came into Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record; he did so with a 15-foot step-back jumper with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The game stopped as James’ teammates and family joined him on the floor and the video boards in Crypto.com Arena played a retrospective highlight package of big moments from his NBA career. Abdul-Jabbar also came on the court to embrace James and hand him the ball that broke the record as the crowd — raucous every time James touched the ball — chanted “MVP! MVP!” James teared up as the Lakers’ P.A. announcer told the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, the all-time leading scorer, you have witnessed it: LeBron James!”

“Thank you to the Laker fatifhul, you guys are one of a kind,” James said. “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as Kareem is very humbling to me. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain!”

He went on to thank his family, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and past commissioner David Stern, and wrapped up by saying “I wouldn’t be me without y’all. … Fuck, man, thank you guys.”

Abdul-Jabbar had held the scoring record for nearly 39 years, passing Wilt Chamberlain in April 1984. He would play for five more seasons and finish his career with 38,387 points. James’ record-setting basket came in his 1,410th career game, 150 fewer than Abdul-Jabbar played during his Hall of Fame career with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers.

Like Abdul-Jabbar, James has played in the NBA for 20 years — but since he entered the league directly from high school, he is at age 38 four years younger than Abdul-Jabbar was when he retired in 1989. James has said he would like to play for a few more years — and possibly with his son, Bronny. Should he play even one more full season, he’ll almost certainly become the first NBA player ever to score 40,000 points in regular-season games. (James is already the all-time playoff scorer with 7,631 points in postseason play.)

James also ranks fourth all-time among NBA and ABA players in assists, 10th in steals and 35th in total rebounds. He has won NBA titles with all three franchises where he’s played — the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Between the third and fourth quarters, TNT, which aired the game, played taped tributes from Snoop Dogg, Magic Johnson (who was also in attendance) and Drake.

James’ record-setting night came in a loss, as the Thunder grabbed the lead midway through the second and never trailed again. They scored 27 points off 21 Lakers turnovers and held off a last-gasp Laker rally to win 133-130.