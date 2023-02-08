Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J and Denzel Washington Among Stars Who Witnessed History as LeBron James Broke NBA Scoring Record

Two days after the Grammy Awards, the stars filed back inside Crypto.com Arena, this time to witness history at the hands of LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star needed to score 36 points during the team’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. By netting a fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter, James broke the record, threw his arms up in the air and the arena erupted with a finals-like celebration.

Taking in the moment were a slew of stars, most sitting courtside, like Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Denzel Washington, LL Cool J (with longtime agent, close friend and WME co-chairman Richard Weitz), Usher, Woody Harrelson, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Andy Garcia, Shannon Sharpe, Lisa Rinna, John McEnroe, power sports agent Rich Paul and more. James’s family rushed the court to hug the legendary athlete, including mother Gloria, wife Savannah and their three children, Bronny, Zhuri and Bryce.

Abdul-Jabbar was also in the building and received a special shout out from James during the on court ceremony alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as Kareem is very humbling to me. Please give a standing ovation to the Captain,” James said.

LeBron James is all smiles, receiving congrats from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the end of the game. Harry How/Getty Images

James, in return, received a lot of love from a parade of stars during a special video package that aired during the game on TNT. Rihanna, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony, Snoop Dogg, Charles Barkley, Anthony Davis, Magic Johnson, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal and more all offered their congratulations with Rihanna nothing, “My favorite thing about being a LeBron James fan is just watching you prove yourself over and over again against all odds and all doubt.”

Following the game, which the Lakers lost to the Thunder 133-130, James headed to LAVO Ristorante for a private dinner attended by Paul, Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz, Karreuche Tran, Corey Gamble, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly and others. After breaking bread, some in the group headed to reservations-only cocktail lounge the Fleur Room for a late-night hang fueled in part by James’s tequila brand Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.

"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."



Some of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nNvmKVYAo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023