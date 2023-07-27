Bronny James Discharged and Back Home After Being “Successfully Treated” for Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Hospital Says

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James and a University of Southern California basketball player, has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest at a practice on Monday.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” Dr. Merije Chukumerije, Bronny’s consulting cardiologist, said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement confirmed that the USC freshman is back home and resting after being “cared for promptly by [the hospital’s] highly-trained staff.”

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in the day, LeBron James also shared a message on his Instagram story assuring his followers that his son and family were now safe and together.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the L.A. Lakers star and NBA champion said. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

He added that the family will have more to say at a later time “when we’re ready.”

The 18-year-old Bronny was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s intensive care unit at the start of the week following his medical emergency, which took place during a USC basketball practice, a James family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. Paramedics had been called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to Galen Center, the indoor arena and athletic facility where USC’s basketball team practices, and took him “code three lights and sirens” to the local hospital.