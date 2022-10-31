Leonardo DiCaprio Hails Lula da Silva’s Brazil Election Win: “An Opportunity to Change the Course of History”

Leonardo DiCaprio took to social media to hail Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday.

The Oscar winner and committed environmentalist has been a keen observer of the tight race between the right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former president Lula as the key campaign issue has been the future of the Amazon rainforest. Under Lula, deforestation of the Amazon fell markedly from a peak in the 1990s, however, Bolsonaro’s regime has stepped up logging and development of the area, dubbed the “lungs of the earth.”

On Sunday, DiCaprio tweeted, “The outcome of the Brazilian election presents an opportunity to change the course of history, not just for Brazil & the Amazon, but for the world.”

Given Brazil’s central role in the fight against the climate crisis, a number of Hollywood celebrities took the unusual step of publicly supporting Lula in the presidential election. The likes of Jason Momoa, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill and Barbara Streisand have tweeted in support of Lula’s candidature.

Hamill wasted no time in congratulating Lula. The Star Wars actor tweeted, “Congratulations to the newly elected President of Brazil: Lula da Silva!!! #ByeByeBolsonaro”

Star Trek star George Takei also chimed in, tweeting, “They defeated extremism and fascism in Brazil. Let’s do it in America.”

A few hours before the election result was known, Streisand tweeted, “The election in Brazil may determine if the Amazon rain forest remains the “lungs of the world” or is clearcut for short-term profit. Our warming planet needs the Amazon not being destroyed.”