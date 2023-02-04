Liam Neeson Slams UFC, Compares It to a Bar Fight: “I Hate It”

Liam Neeson opened up about how he really feels about UFC fighting — and Conor McGregor.

The actor recently sat down with Men’s Health to answer some of the internet’s most burning questions for him, starting with his thoughts on the mixed martial arts fighting.

“UFC, I can’t stand,” Neeson said on an episode of “Don’t Read the Comments.” “That, to me, is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong — the months of training we do …’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it.”

He also shared his thoughts on famous UFC fighter McGregor, adding, “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Neeson also talked about the lightsaber fight between his Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

“I’ll tell you what we did the first day we had to take out lightsabers out,” the actor said. “Ewan and I did this at the exact same time: We pulled out lightsabers out and went ‘dzhhhhhhewww.’ George Lucas said, ‘You don’t have to do the sound effects. We put those in later.’ We felt like twats.”

Neeson is currently in talks to take on a starring role in Paramount’s Naked Gun reboot, which Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct. Plot details for the remake are being kept under wraps, but the original franchise followed the happenings and mishappenings of officer Frank Drebin.