Lil Rel Howery Comedy Album ‘Humbly Vulnerable’ to Get Exclusive Debut on Pandora

Lil Rel Howery’s new comedy album will drop exclusively on Pandora a week before its previously announced August release.

Humbly Vulnerable: I Said What I Said will debut on the music streamer on Aug. 17. It will then become available across all platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on Aug. 24. Humbly Vulnerable follows Howery’s 2019 HBO comedy special Live in Crenshaw, directed by Jerrod Carmichael and executive produced by Howery, Carmichael, Bo Burnham, Chris Storer (Eighth Grade, Ramy) and Jeff Tomsic (Tag, Broad City).

The retro album will feature homages to the actor’s comedic origins in Chicago stand-up as well as his influences and heroes Moms Mabley, Redd Foxx and Richard Pryor. In a statement, Howery said his work on the album “is the most honest and open I have ever been on stage.”

The latest project from the Free Guy star and host of the NBC game show Small Fortune is being released in conjunction with the L.A.-based The Aziza Work Group. The boutique PR agency is currently repping Howery.

Earlier this year, the comedian went viral alongside actress Glenn Close at the 93rd Academy Awards after the Hillbilly Elegy star correctly guessed the name of the 1988 E.U. song “Da Butt” — featured on the School Daze soundtrack — and performed a “spontaneous” take on the dance in a partially scripted audience quiz bit engineered by Howery.

In July it was announced that Howery would be reteaming with Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King and Shaka King, with whom he worked on the Oscar-winning film Judas & The Black Messiah, for a currently untitled feature film centering on American political insurrection.

Other recent projects from the actor, writer and producer include Warner Bros.’ Space Jam sequel and the Kevin Hart-led and Paul Weitz-directed Fatherhood for Netflix. In addition to his role as Buddy, the best friend of Ryan Reynolds’ Guy, in the Shawn Levy-helmed Free Guy releasing in theaters Aug. 13, Howery will also appear opposite John Cena in 20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends, which drops on Hulu on Aug. 27.

Howery made his stand-up special debut in 2015 with the hourlong Relevant for Comedy Central, which was executive produced by Kevin Hart.