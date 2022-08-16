‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed on Aug. 1, the coroner’s office told The Hollywood Reporter.

Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of a vehicle on Feb. 18. She was previously reported missing after she was seen Feb. 13 in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department told THR at the time.

Pearlman grew up in Chicago and studied comedy at The Second City Conservatory before participating in touring shows, according to a bio on her personal website. She moved to Los Angeles after booking her recurring role on NBC’s Chicago Justice.

Pearlman’s other credits include Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge and Selena: The Series.

She recently had a recurring role on BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show.

After she was found, Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, wrote in part on Instagram, “She’s gone. I’m broken.”