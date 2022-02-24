Literary Manager Daniela Gonzalez Joins Good Fear Content (Exclusive)

Literary manager Daniela Gonzalez has joined the ranks of Good Fear Content, the management-production banner run by partners Chris Bender and Jake Weiner.

Gonzalez comes from Circle of Confusion, the management firm at which she got her start and where she had a nine-year run.

“Daniela is a fantastic proven manager with a vision for her business that synchs up perfectly for how we plan to grow. We’re excited to have her join the team along with her talented clients and help shape the future of Good Fear,” said Bender and Weiner in a statement.

Gonzalez has leaned on her international background – she was born in Venezuela and grew up in Southeast Asia – to cultivate a roster of clients who have unique voices and backgrounds. Clients moving to Good Fear with her include Sarah Streicher (The Wilds), Victoria Gonzalez (Saved By The Bell), Julian Ouanes (Power Book II: Ghost), Colleen McAllister (I Heart Arlo), and Katie Schwartz (Nancy Drew).

Good Fear’s roster ranges from Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures) and David Robert Mitchell (It Follows) to Santiago Menghini (No One Gets Out Alive) and Aisha Porter-Christie (Untitled The Boys Spin-Off). The company is aiming to define itself, on the management side, as a nurturer of new voices and assisting new voices to become what it hopes will be generation-defining talent.

On the production side, the company is in active development on The Parenting at New Line, Deadpoint at Spyglass, and My Spy 2 at Amazon/STX.