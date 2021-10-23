Location Managers Guild Awards: ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Among Winners

Daniel Kaluuya (second from right) has won awards for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards.

Judas and the Black Messiah, Tenet, The Queen’s Gambit, Lupin and the fourth season of The Crown were among the winners at this year’s Location Managers Guild International Awards held on Saturday.

Actor and director Isaiah Mustafa returned to host the annual ceremony, which went virtual for the second year in a row and was made free to stream on YouTube and Vimeo. Netflix productions ultimately dominated both the nominations, announced back in August, and this year’s winners list alongside Warner Bros.

During the presentation, Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin was presented with the Humanitarian Award by Emmy-winner Camryn Manheim (The Practice, Elvis). The award celebrated and commemorated Matlin’s career-long commitment to advocating for and spotlighting the deaf and hard of hearing community in Hollywood, which includes her latest film CODA for Apple TV+.

David Yates, who has helmed numbers entries in Warner Bros. Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises was honored with the distinguished Eva Monley Award, which recognizes industry members who support the vision of location professionals. Sue Quinn, industry veteran and location manager for Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them as well as four Harry Potter films presented Yates with his special award.

Aine Furey, a location manager whose career has spanned nearly four decades, was the recipient of the 2021 LMGI Lifetime Achievement Award. Patricia Fay, known for her work on Dante’s Peak, Assassins, Always and The Patriot and who retired from her work on as location manager in 2000, was honored with this year’s Trailblazer Award.

LMGI President John Rakich served as committee chair for the 8th annual event, which also featured Nadine Velazquez, John Brotherton, Harry Lennix, John Seda, Lesley Fera, Chris Geere and Joel De La Fuente as presenters. The ceremony’s pre-show was hosted by actor and writer Jim Cashman, with a guest appearance by actress Aimee La Joie.

“‘International’ isn’t a big enough word for what we do,” Rakich said during the ceremony. “It’s easy to imagine a scene taking place at any spot on the globe, or somewhere in outer space, or in a world that exists in a post-apocalyptic universe. It’s another thing to go out and find it. Every day we, the location professionals, make the impossible possible.”

A complete list of this year’s winners follows.

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Garvey, Tim Kanieski

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Janice Polley/LMGI, Julie Hannum/LMGI, Klaus Darrelman/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Crown – Season 4 (Netflix)

Mark Walledge, Tate Araez/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Lupin (Netflix)

Thomas De Sambi, Valerie Segond

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

David Pieper/LMGI, Stefan Woehleke, Matt Graver/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

It Already Does That (Apple Watch Series 6)

Matt DeLoach/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, Brent Gaffen

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Savannah Regional Film Commission (The Underground Railroad)

Beth Nelson