Logan Paul Says He Walked Out of ‘Oppenheimer’: “Nothing Happened”

YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul wasn’t a fan of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, admitting that he walked out of the theater as he found the film dull and hard to follow.

Paul was offering his thoughts on Oppenheimer on the latest episode of his podcast, ImPaulsive, speaking to Aussie filmmaker brothers Danny and Michael Philippou about their hit horror film Talk to Me. After revealing to the Philippous that his one gripe with their film was that the first 20 minutes were too slow, the discussion then segued onto Nolan’s film.

“I walked out of Oppenheimer,” Paul said to shock from the Philippous and his podcast co-host. Asked why, Paul rambled, “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking.”

He added, “It’s all exposition. Nothing happened.”

Paul’s take on Oppenheimer is at direct odds with the consensus, with the film boasting a score of 88 on Metacritic and a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, not to mention the almost $720 million return at the worldwide box office.

There is still hope for a reappraisal of Oppenheimer, however. Paul confessed that he almost walked out of Nolan’s Interstellar after 18 minutes “because it was so slow” but now that film is in his “top three favorite movies.”