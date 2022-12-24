L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Rescinds Order to Light Up Hollywood Sign

Los Angeles’ newly installed mayor, Karen Bass, has rescinded an order to light up the Hollywood sign.

Her predecessor, Eric Garcetti, had signed the order on Dec. 11, his last day in office, noting that the 100th anniversary of the sign is approaching in 2023. “There is perhaps no symbol more significant in the world and in Los Angeles’ civic imagination than the Hollywood Sign,” he wrote, adding: “As the centennial of the Hollywood Sign approaches in the coming months, it would seem fitting to build on these successful efforts to illuminate our city’s most famous landmark.”

Garcetti outlined an 18-month pilot program that would feature “new technology, that allows the sign to be seen on special occasions at night.” That new technology had been tested by the Hollywood Sign Trust, the nonprofit organization that maintains the sign.

“The sign was originally always lit, but understandably neighbors and others have worried about the effect of lighting up the sign on their neighborhood,” he wrote. “The tests have demonstrated how new technologies can focus lights and help reduce the impact of lights on wildlife and ambient light on local residents.”

The order called for the sign to be lit no more than six times a year and no more than three days per lighting.

The Trust was to be responsible for the costs of all city services and other expenses accrued due to the lighting.

Bass rescinded the directive on Wednesday, The Los Angeles Times reported. Her spokesperson Zach Seidl told the Times that she had rescinded the directive “because there were concerns about the legality of the order.”

The idea of lighting the Hollywood sign has drawn pushback over the years, from groups including the Friends of Griffith Park and the Hollywoodland Homeowners Assn., along with local residents, who cite environmental, traffic and safety concerns that may arise as a result.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Bass’ office for additional comment.