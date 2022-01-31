×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Los Angeles Rams to Face Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers for the opportunity to play at home on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2022 Super Bowl next month.

The Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 20-17 to win the NFC Championship title Sunday night.

During the game, which was broadcast on Fox, Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

This allows the Rams the opportunity to play at home in the game, set for Sunday, Feb. 13, at Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium, which officially opened in September.

This marks the fifth time the Rams have appeared in the Super Bowl. The first time was in 1980, when they lost to Pittsburgh. The most recent appearance was in 2019, when they lost to New England. However, when the franchise was based in St. Louis from 1995-2015, they went to the big game twice: winning in 2000 against Tennessee and losing in 2002 to New England.

Related Stories

Drake, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Keegan-Michael Key
Lifestyle

Super Bowl LVI: Roundup of Concerts, Events and Parties in Los Angeles During Big Game Week (Updating)

Moderator Camryn Irwin leads a panel discussion featuring Adam Burke, president and CEO at Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO at Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, Katie Keenan, senior director of event operations at National Football League, Kevin Demoff, COO at Los Angeles Rams, A.G. Spanos, president of business operations at Los Angeles Chargers, and Jason Gannon, managing director at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, held at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 13, 2022.
Lifestyle

Super Bowl LVI: "All Plans in Place" for Game, Red Carpet Events Despite COVID-19 Surge

After 54 consecutive Super Bowls without an NFL team playing in its home stadium, the Rams are the second team to do it in two seasons after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the streak last year.

Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an upset in the AFC Championship game, which aired on CBS earlier in the day.

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after quarterback Jo Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback. They got the Bengals to the NFL’s big game for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Chiefs.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit in the game, tying an AFC title game record for largest comeback and denying the Chiefs a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. They won in 202, beating San Francisco by a score of 31-20, but lost last year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a lopsided game ending in a score of 31-9.

This will mark the third Super Bowl appearance ever for the Bengals, who lost to San Francisco in both of their previous trips to the big game. They last played in the Super Bowl in 1989, losing to San Francisco by a score of 20-16. They also lost in their first appearance, in 1982, by a score of 26-21.

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to be the halftime performers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad