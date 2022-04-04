Louis C.K. Wins Grammy for First Special Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Louis C.K.’s 2020 comedy special in which he joked about the sexual misconduct claims against him has won the award for best comedy album at the 2022 Grammys.

Sincerely Louis CK, the disgraced comedian’s first special since 2017 — the same year the first of several accusations of sexual misconduct were made against him — was nominated alongside Lavell Crawford’s The Comedy Vaccine, Chelsea Handler’s Evolution, Lewis Black’s Thanks for Risking Your Life, Nate Bargatze’s The Greatest Average American and Kevin Hart’s Zero Fucks Given.

In the special, C.K. addresses the allegations, including the experience of going out in public after they came to light. Back in 2017 during the early days of the #MeToo movement, at least five women made allegations against the comedian, including charges that C.K. masturbated in front of them and fellow comedians.

The controversy resulted in his loss of multiple TV and film deals after studios and networks, including FX Networks, Netflix and Universal Pictures, cut ties with him. C.K. admitted to the allegations, which were first published in The New York Times, in a statement, writing, “These stories are true.”

C.K. made multiple comeback attempts in 2018 with a handful of performances at the Comedy Cellar, though they were met by in-person protests and social media backlash. In August 2021, C.K. announced a 30-city comedy tour.