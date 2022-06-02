EA Sports Unveils ‘Madden NFL 23’ FieldSENSE Gameplay Features Along With Legendary Namesake Coach on Cover

EA Sports on Thursday unveiled Madden NFL 23, and within, a new gameplay feature dubbed FieldSENSE.

A day prior to the official first look at the latest installment in the immensely popular pro football video game franchise, it was announced that legendary NFL coach John Madden would be honored on the cover of his namesake video game, marking the first time his image has on the front since Madden 2000.

In the trailer for Madden NFL 23, EA Sports touts FieldSENSE, described as the new gameplay system that “equips players with more control at every position in every mode and is a new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay.”

Madden, who died in December at the age of 85, is heavily featured in the Madden NFL 23 trailer for FieldSENSE, which will allow game players to have even more control over the physics of each NFL player, including advanced juking moves as a ball-carrier, along with more advanced ball placement in the air from the QB. Mid-air tackles will also be possible. It is unclear if that actual gameplay will honor Madden. The first installment of the franchise, John Madden Football, was originally released for the Apple II computer in 1988.

Madden NFL 23 will only be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Aug. 19.

Watch the trailer for Madden NFL 23 below.