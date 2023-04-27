Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Granted Full Temporary Order of Protection, Says Manhattan D.A.

A judge has granted a full temporary order of protection for the woman involved in the case against Jonathan Majors stemming from an alleged domestic dispute.

The order, which was requested by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, was granted with the consent of defense counsel, Doug Cohen, the press secretary for the DA, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement Thursday. A limited temporary order of protection had been granted during Majors’ March arraignment. The actor, who has denied any wrongdoing, is slated to appear in court on May 9.

The news comes after Majors’ legal representation released video and texts they claim absolve the actor of wrongdoing. It also follows Majors being dropped this month by both his management company, Entertainment 360, and public relations teams, The Lede Company.

The update in the status of the restraining order is the first public comment the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has made regarding the case involving allegations of assault against the actor stemming from what New York authorities described as a domestic dispute.

Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York after police responded to a 911 call related to a domestic dispute in the Chelsea neighborhood. The incident, according to New York police, involved the 30-year-old woman who alleged she had been assaulted by the actor, reportedly resulting in the woman — who was not identified by police — sustaining minor injuries to her head and neck.

Majors was arrested, and now faces misdemeanor charges of strangulation, assault and aggravated harassment. The Creed III actor was released from police custody the same day.

In an initial statement, reps for the Devotion star said “he has done nothing wrong,” a stance that was echoed in a similar statement last week from Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry.

“We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Chaudhry said.

A day after Majors’ arrest, a representative of the Army Enterprise Marketing Office announced that a larger U.S. Army ad campaign featuring the actor had been paused as a result of his arrest. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the office, said in a statement.