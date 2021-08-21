Marc Maron Says Longtime Friend Louis C.K. Is “Not Talking to Me Anymore”

- Share this article on Facebook
Marc Maron is back on the road, crisscrossing the country perfecting a new one-hour stand-up special with plans to “premiere it in a big way” at the New York Comedy Festival in November.
“It’s been great,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet at the Respect premiere, where he was promoting his role as legendary producer Jerry Wexler. “I just got back from Denver where I did five shows, and it’s nice to be out there.”
Speaking of, Louis C.K. just hit the stage for a pair of sold-out stand-up shows in New York. It turned out to be a normal night of comedy, free of protest, as the comedian sets out on his first major U.S. tour since his sexual misconduct scandal. Maron and Louis C.K. were friends for more than 25 years, a relationship that dates back to their days as struggling comics on the stand-up scene in Boston. After The New York Times published the bombshell report about C.K.’s sexual misconduct, Maron took to his WTF podcast for an emotional response to the situation, concluding that he was “disappointed in my friend.”
Asked about C.K.’s new tour, Maron said they are not in touch. “He’s not talking to me anymore, for some reason,” Maron said. “But you know, look, you can’t deny the guy the right to do what he does and try to make a living from it.”
A version of this story first appeared in the Aug. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
