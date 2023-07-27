Marcus Ryder Named Head of U.K.’s Film and TV Charity

Marcus Ryder, a highly-respected and BAFTA-winning executive and a leading figure in the efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in the British media industry, has been appointed CEO of U.K.’s The Film and TV Charity.

Ryder, who was most recently head of external consultancies at the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, replaces Alex Pumfrey, who stepped down earlier this year and later joined ITV as director of strategic partnerships.

The appointment comes just as the Film and TV Charity — which was at forefront of efforts to help film and TV professionals impacted by the pandemic and has also highlighted a mental health crisis in the sector — ramps up support for industry workers facing uncertainty caused by the cost-of-living crisis and wider industry factors.

“The Film and TV Charity is an incredible source of support for people working behind the scenes across the film, TV, and cinema industry, acting as a vital enabler for those facing disadvantage, financial hardship and poor mental health,” said Ryder. “It is recognised throughout the sector for making a significant contribution to the health and happiness of people working across the industry, and to its future sustainability, and I have admired how, through its research work, it has done much to shape the debate about how we treat the brilliant people who form the bedrock of the UK’s creative sector.”

Ryder added that he shared a “deep-seated understanding” with the charity that it would “only be able to fulfil its core aims if it helps the industry address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Alongside Ryder — who will assume his new role in the early autumn — the Film and TV Charity has appointed Claire Tavernier as its new chair of trustees. Tavernier was previously global head of digital at Fremantle. .