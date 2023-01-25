Marilyn Manson Settles Sexual Assault Suit Brought by Esmé Bianco

Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit brought by Esmé Bianco, a Game of Thrones actress who had accused him of a host of sexual, physical and psychological abuse in a series of violent incidents over the course of their relationship.

The two sides reached on a deal “in principle to resolve” the suit, according to a court document filed on Tuesday. Details weren’t disclosed.

Manson, who’s been dropped by his record label Loma Vista and Creative Artists Agency, still faces suits from ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood and ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline, accusing him of rape, domestic abuse and assault. He’s denied all of the allegations from them and several other women who’ve claimed that he raped them.

In a statement, Jay Ellwanger, a lawyer for Bianco, said that his client settled her suit “in order to move on with her life and career.”

The suit filed in April 2021 alleged Manson used fraudulent offers for movies and music video roles to lure Bianco to Los Angeles, where the singer “made threats of force and performed violent sexual acts.” Bianco was allegedly subjected to whipping and electric shocks during what she expected to be a professional video shoot that had no crew. The video was never released.

The two began a consensual relationship in 2011, the suit said, and Bianco moved to Los Angeles after she was told that Manson would “launch her career.” Bianco claimed that she endured “constant abuse” and rape during their time together. On one occasion, Manson cut Bianco with a knife during sex without her consent, photographed the cuts on her body and then posted the photos online, according to the complaint. Manson allegedly threatened to have her visa revoked after she escaped his apartment while he slept.

The suit also named Manson’s former manager, Tony Ciulla, and his management company. Bianco alleged they violated trafficking laws when “Manson employed fraud to bring Bianco to the U.S.”

In 2021, a federal judge overseeing the case declined to dismiss the suit. Rejecting arguments that the statute of limitations had passed, he concluded that the suit was timely brought.

“Warner is alleged to be an influential recording artist with connections in the entertainment industry throughout Los Angeles,” reads the ruling. “A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff’s safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner.”

The suit filed in federal court in California claimed sexual assault, sexual battery and trafficking, among other claims for interference of her career.

“Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc,” said Howard King, Manson’s lawyer, in a statement.