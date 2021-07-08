Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In on New Hampshire Warrant, Released Without Bail

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities on an active arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he was accused of assaulting a videographer in 2019.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the 52-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, reported to the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department on July 2. Last month, he had reached an agreement between New Hampshire officials and his attorney, Howard King, to do so.

Records indicate that Manson was released without bail.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Gilford Police Department and Manson’s attorney.

The incident, which took place at a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, saw Manson charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to authorities. The arrest warrant was issued on October of that year.

The arrest warrant being made public is the latest legal issue in a growing list of accusations against the shock rocker. In Southern California, Manson is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations of domestic violence.

Allegations first came to light after abuse claims were made about Manson from Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and four other women. The actress was briefly engaged to Manson in 2010 after meeting him when she was 18 and he was 36.

Last month, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson, in which she accused the musician of sexual assault and sexual battery during their relationship in 2011.

Manson has denied all allegations of abuse.