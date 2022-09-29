Mark Hamill Joins Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Army Fundraising Effort

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has tapped Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill to help fundraise for his country’s military effort against an invading Russia.

The star has been named an ambassador of Ukraine’s UNITED24 fundraising platform, the initiative announced Thursday. Hamill will be suitably tasked with helping to raise funds to purchase drones for the Ukrainian military.

The Star Wars icon’s introduction as the latest ambassador for UNITED24, which has also enlisted other celebrities, took place during an online call between Hamill and Zelensky. The military program aims to buy new drones and repair and replace older ones, with each new model to be marked with the name of a donor.

“The light will win over darkness,” Zelensky said in a statement Thursday. “I believe in this, our people believe in this. Thank you for taking on this difficult mission of being the first ambassador to help Ukraine raise funds for the Army of Drones to support our defenders. It is really important!”

Hamill joins previously announced ambassadors including Liev Schreiber, Barbra Streisand, the band Imagine Dragons and the athletes Andriy Shevchenko and Elina Svitolina.

“I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world,” Hamill said in his own statement. “Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

The UNITED24 program has so far raised over $180 million dollars from international supporters, according to Ukrainian government.