Marlon Wayans and Family Pay Tribute to Patriarch Howell Wayans: “I Feel Y’all Lifting Me Already”

The Wayans family took to social media to pay tribute to their family patriarch, Howell Wayans, who died at 86.
Marlon Wayans, one of the patriarch’s 10 children, shared an emotional message on his Instagram, saying goodbye to his father.
“Legend,” he wrote in the caption. “When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said ‘I wanted to be a man.’ I said ‘not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’ He said ‘just a man.’ I said ‘but every boy becomes a man.’ Dad said ‘Not true.’ I asked ‘then what’s a man?’ My Dad said ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’ From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.”
Related Stories
He then thanked his father for being an example for his sons. “I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you,” he continued. “And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…”
“My Heart is Heavy,” Deidra Wayans wrote. “I thank God for allowing Us to have so many years of love, memories and great parents. The kind that never gave up on their kids. I know I was a handful but through y’all tough love, discipline and devotion, I became a phenomenal woman just like you Momta.”
Craig Wayans also paid tribute to Howell Wayans, saying, “he has a firm seat next to jehovah,” who has “gained another strong soldier.”
Elvira, the family matriarch, died in July 2020 at 81. Marlon and Deidra have eight other siblings, including Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Damon, Kimberly, Elvira, Nadia, Devonne Chaunté and Shawn.
