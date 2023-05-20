Martin Amis, Author of ‘London Fields’ and ‘Money,’ Dies at 73

Martin Amis, the British author known for novels including Money, London Fields and The Information, has died. He was 73.

His wife, writer Isabel Fonseca, told The New York Times that Amis died Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, following a battle with esophageal cancer.

The news comes as Jonathan Glazer’s film The Zone of Interest, which loosely adapts Amis’ 2014 novel of the same name, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday to enthusiastic response.

Other film adaptations of his work include the 2018 feature London Fields that starred Billy Bob Thornton, Amber Heard, Jim Sturgess, Theo James, Jason Isaacs and Cara Delevingne. Amis co-wrote the film’s screenplay that was based on his 1989 mystery novel.

Born in Oxford, England, on August 25, 1949, Amis attended Exeter College at the University of Oxford. His first novel, The Rachel Papers (1973), won the Somerset Maugham Award.

His best known works are Money (1984), London Fields (1989) and The Information (1995), with the three novels known as his “London Trilogy.” Money was based on Amis’ experience writing the script for Saturn 3, a 1980 sci-fi film starring Kirk Douglas. A two-part BBC series based on Money aired in 2010 and starred Nick Frost, Vincent Kartheiser, Emma Pierson and Jerry Hall.

Other notable work includes the 1997 novel Night Train, which was adapted into the 2018 film Out of Blue that starred Patricia Clarkson, Toby Jones, Jacki Weaver and James Caan.

Additionally, Amis earned acclaim for his nonfiction writing, with his 2000 memoir Experience receiving the James Tait Black Memorial Prize. He also published a number of short story collections.

His most recent title, an autobiographical novel entitled Inside Story, was published in 2020 and told a fictionalized narrative of his relationships with writers Philip Larkin, Saul Bellow and Christopher Hitchens.

In his review of the film version of The Zone of Interest, The Hollywood Reporter chief film critic David Rooney called the feature “a devastating Holocaust drama like no other.” Rooney noted that filmmaker Glazer adapted Amis’ book by “radically pruning and reshaping the entire plot and narrowing its gaze to just one of the three narrators.”