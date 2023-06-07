Martin Scorsese Says Michael J. Fox Has Been “A Guiding Light” Through Wife Helen’s Battle with Parkinson’s Disease

Michael J. Fox was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Museum of the Moving Image’s Spring Moving Image Awards on Tuesday, where Martin Scorsese spoke about the personal impact that Fox’s Parkinson’s advocacy has had on his own life.

Looking back on the actor’s career, saying he was “stunned by the energy and force of his presence” when bursting onto the scene in the ’80s, Scorsese noted at the New York event that, “Michael was a powerhouse; he was made for movies.”

“Now if you look at Michael’s filmography, pay attention to the amount of work he’s done since his Parkinson’s diagnosis,” the director continued, pointing out collaborations with Tim Burton, Woody Allen and Peter Jackson. “And along the way, Michael not only started his foundation, which has raised so much money for research and raised just as much awareness, but he also became a real guiding light for so many others with Parkinson’s — that includes my wife, Helen [Morris]. Michael, your support has meant the world to her and to me.”

Scorsese has been married to Morris — a former book editor and TV producer — since 1999, and the two share daughter Francesca.

Taking the stage to accept his honor, Fox joked, “I’ll turn into a pumpkin in about five minutes so I’m trying to beat that,” and recalled first meeting Davis Guggenheim, the director of his new documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox film. Guggenheim had read Fox’s books and told him, “I want what you have.” “I have Parkinson’s,” quipped Fox as remembered the two discussed art, acting and family.

“I’d had a couple of people ask me before to do my life’s story and they were crying before they got to me,” Fox continued, “but Davis got it. This is my life, and I have so many great things in my life,” mentioning his wife Tracy Pollan and family. “I don’t have a weepy, sad life. This thing happened that really sucked, but it put me in the position to do other things that were effective and perhaps made things better.”

Former collaborators Richard Kind, Alan Ruck and Connie Britton also shared video messages in support of Fox, and the evening additionally recognized How To with John Wilson star John Wilson for “Innovative Series.”