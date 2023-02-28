×
Martin Short Gives Up His Plane Seat for Chance the Rapper’s Daughter: “Shoutout to Jack Frost” 

“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!" the rapper recalls of the encounter.

Chance the Rapper is detailing the moment he switched seats on a plane with not just anyone but iconic actor Martin Short.

The musician took to Twitter on Sunday to explain that he was recently on a flight with his daughter when they found out that their seats weren’t next to each other.

“I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together,” he recalled.

As they went to switch seats, he realized it wasn’t just an ordinary passenger, but Only Murders in the Building star: “We both said thank you, and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!!”

The rapper added that his daughter, Kensli, “freaked out” when she saw the actor because “she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3,” which stars Short as the legendary icy character.

“What an awesome person!” Chance the Rapper wrote. “SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST.”

Short is currently filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. Several hours after Chance the Rapper tweeted about their encounter, the 2023 SAG Awards were held in Los Angeles, where the Innerspace actor was nominated for best actor in a comedy series. While he didn’t attend the ceremony in person, the show opened with a video of Short and Martin spoofing The Banshees of Inisherin — “If you keep bothering me, I’m going to cut off all my feckin’ fingers,” Martin joked. Gomez later joined in on the segment.

