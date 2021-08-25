Marvel Entertainment, SOMOS Community Care Launch Comic Book as Part of NYC Vaccination Campaign

Black, Latino and Asian primary care physicians in New York City are teaming with Marvel’s Avengers to educate the public around vaccination as part of a wider outreach effort across the city to inspire and increase vaccine confidence within underserved communities.

A collaboration between Marvel Entertainment and SOMOS Community Care — New York City’s leading physician-led network of community doctors — the campaign, which launches today, will include the distribution of a limited edition comic book, Avengers: We Are Resilient, which was written by Henry Barajas, with art by Craig Rousseau and colors by Chris Sotomayor. Additionally, there will be a poster series and in-person events for families to learn about the vaccine.

“Marvel has always told stories to entertain, inspire and reflect the world around us. As many communities continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, it was important to us to help promote vaccine awareness and confidence in New York City,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment. “We are thrilled to collaborate with SOMOS Community Care for this new comic book and campaign to continue to educate and encourage our communities during these trying times.”

SOMOS will distribute the 20,000 comic books and 20,000 lithographs, in addition to releasing a video comic, which will tell a story of the Avengers, front line health care heroes and a Latino family as they unite in an effort to distribute information about and inspire trust of vaccines within the Black, brown and Latino communities. The first-of-its-kind national information campaign around COVID-19 vaccinations will also feature a pop-up vaccination site in Times Square, hosted by SOMOS.

“SOMOS’ partnership with NYC has been instrumental in avenging our city in the wake of this virus ,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Like the shields and armor that our favorite superheroes wear, vaccines protect ourselves and those around us from the enemy – COVID-19.”

Through a grassroots mobilization strategy, SOMOS doctors aim to overcome mistrust and hesitancy as vaccination rates plateau nationwide amid the rise in delta variant-related cases. The network’s 2,500 Black, Latino, and Asian community doctors have operated over 70 trilingual testing sites nationwide and administered over 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across nearly 200 vaccine sites. That includes sites held at local landmarks like Yankee Stadium and Grand Central Station, in addition to churches, schools, parks and public housing, where the group has been able to reach seniors, municipal workers, healthcare workers, and vulnerable communities of color.

“This pandemic has made clear that superheroes aren’t just in comic books, some wear white lab coats and stethoscopes and put the shots in arms we need to keep our communities safe and healthy during a pandemic that has raged on for nearly two years now. In the same way our doctors are trusted by the families we have treated for generations, Marvel is embedded in American households and culture — offering community through cultural icons and intergenerational heroes. I am so grateful to my friend and partner Henry Muñoz for uniting Team SOMOS and The Avengers in this mission for the health of our communities,” Dr. Ramon Tallaj, chairman and founder of SOMOS Community Care, said in a statement.

The campaign was created by Funny Or Die studio head, activist and co-founder of SOMOS US Henry R. Muñoz, II and is slated to run for three months total, through Hispanic Heritage Month.