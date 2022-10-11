Matthew McConaughey Calls for Politicians to “Meet in the Middle” After Experience Advocating for Gun Legislation

After advocating for gun legislation following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took 21 lives, Matthew McConaughey is calling for politicians to take a “bipartisan approach” to issues that are political sticking points.

The actor and Uvalde native details a trip to his hometown immediately following the Robb Elementary mass shooting in May and his subsequent efforts to encourage bipartisan legislation promoting what he calls “gun responsibility” in Washington, D.C. in a new essay for Esquire. McConaughey celebrates the eventual success of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a bill that passed in both the House of Representatives and Senate and that Biden signed into law in June — the first major gun legislation to take effect in decades. But an important takeaway from the four days he spent in D.C. meeting with politicians on the issue, he says, is that he “learned just how frustrating politics can be.”

McConaughey concludes, “The new American gun responsibility legislation is, in many ways, a proof of concept for the call to meet in the middle. Our representatives succeeded because they compromised, not in spite of the fact. To heal our democracy — to save it — our elected officials must apply a similarly bipartisan approach to countless other issues.”

In the essay, McConaughey recounts how he arrived in Uvalde days after the Robb Elementary shooting and, he writes, met with Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, first responders, mental health professionals and Uvalde families in the wake of the tragedy. “When meeting each family, mostly in their homes, we did our best to enter softly and slowly, to hold their gaze, and to let each family member turn our open hands into a hug only if they chose to. They all did. Some hugs lasted minutes,” he writes. McConaughey adds that he learned not to say “I’m sorry for your loss” or a similar sentiment, but rather to ask, “What was your child like, and what was your favorite thing about them?”

After, the actor says he attempted to meet with Texas legislators about gun reform but was generally rebuffed and advised to turn his efforts to federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. McConaughey, a Second Amendment supporter who nevertheless has advocated for background checks for all gun purchases and raising the minimum age for assault rifle purchases for those not in the military to 21 years old, says he scheduled “thirty-odd” meetings with senators and representatives and hosted a dinner for policymakers across the aisle. “While those on both sides readily testified about the truth and the practical merits of their respective positions, the challenge was to get them to admit that their argument needed a comma at the end of it, not a period. Yes, we need more regulations, and we need to invest in mental-health care,” McConaughey writes.

Not long after this trip, Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which amplifies background checks for gun buyers under 21 and further funds mental health efforts, among other provisions, into law. McConaughey says that the legislation doesn’t “solve everything.” He adds, “Did our efforts make an impact? I’ve been told they did. Part of me hopes that’s true. But another part of me is frustrated that we could have an impact. We didn’t show up on the Hill with a new invention or a groundbreaking argument. We just helped frame the discussion in reasonable ways.”

Overall, the actor notes, he was frustrated by his observation that “it sometimes feels like politicians don’t really want solutions, because solutions would put them out of a job” and “optics are often prized over substance.” The actor, who has previously said his state, Texas, needs an “aggressively centric” leadership, criticizes both Democrats and Republicans for being “harmfully consumed” by their fight with the other side.

At the end of his essay, he makes a centrist argument that legislation and personal responsibility are necessary for safeguarding America. McConaughey also calls for a more bipartisan, compromise-focused means of governing: “America can thrive only when all sides answer the call and all arguments end in a comma. We’ll find common ground when we reach for higher ground,” he writes.